Ukrainian intelligence has received documents indicating that Russia was planning a military invasion of Belarus. The plan was developed after the falsification of the presidential election in the country. This is stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that the occupation of Belarus was planned under the pretext of avoiding drawing Russia into an allegedly continental war with NATO countries.

Also, the Russian military leadership came up with a legend "to regroup the formations and military units of the 1st tank army to the area of the task."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian and Belarusian military warn civilians in Belarus about the preparation of an attack by Ukraine.

Russia, which has suffered serious losses in manpower and equipment in Ukraine, wants to gather "volunteers" in Belarus to send them to war.

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko announced a "special operation" to return Belarusian truckers who were allegedly held in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko wants to "get into" a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

On February 27, Lukashenko confirmed that missiles were launched from the territory of Belarus at positions in Ukraine and said that the Donbas was no longer Ukrainian.

Lukashenko's rant about a "preventive strike" and "preparation of an attack on Belarus by Ukraine" has become a source for many memes.