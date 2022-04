Russia Will Fire Missiles On Ukraine Until Last Day Of War - Arestovych

Russia will continue to launch missile strikes on Ukraine until the last day of the war. This tactic will continue for at least another month.

This was stated by Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych on the air of the national telethon, writes RBC-Ukraine.

“There should be no illusions, missile attacks on our cities will continue until the last day of the war and there are no safe places now. There is a great irony in this. They still have hundreds of such missiles, and given that there are usually 5-10 missiles in a missile salvo, you can count how many missile salvos they have left," he said.

Arestovych believes that Russia will leave part of the missiles for a "terrible war with NATO."

"But I think that they will fire them for another month, here we must get rid of illusions in this sense," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Arestovych believes that the offensive of the Russian troops in Donbas will be the last big offensive of this war.

Earlier, Arestovych said that he had concerns about the threat of a nuclear strike from Russia.