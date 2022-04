The occupiers are mining agricultural fields.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the occupied territories, the enemy steals and transfer to the Russian Federation equipment, machinery and manufactured products of local companies, mining agricultural fields," the authority said.

The occupiers continue to cynically violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, block initiatives to evacuate civilians from occupied settlements, refuse to coordinate humanitarian routes and shell areas near possible "green corridors".

The defense forces continue to hold certain lines, destroy the enemy and, in certain areas, liberate Ukrainian lands from the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Maksym Marchenko, refutes the information that the State Emergency Service has begun demining the beaches of Odesa and Odesa region.

Russia's full-scale invasion has made Ukraine one of the world's most munitions-contaminated countries.