An increase in the supply of heavy weapons to the Ukrainian army and the imposition of an embargo on Russian energy resources will help quickly end the war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter.

He drew attention to the forecast of the world's leading analysts, according to which a protracted war in Ukraine could cause a food crisis around the world.

Podoliak believes that an increase in the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army, as well as the imposition of an embargo on Russian oil and gas, will help quickly end the conflict.

“Whoever chooses to turn a blind eye to the war, fearing rising prices, will get both,” Podoliak wrote.

Recall that on April 9, Podoliak in his Telegram channel said that during the first 40 days of the war, the countries of the European Union paid Russia EUR 37 billion for energy supplies.

And on March 14, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed to companies and countries of the world with a call to stop financing the military machine of the Russian Federation, refusing to buy Russian energy resources.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized European countries that continue to earn money on the blood of Ukrainians.