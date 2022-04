In Donbas, the Russian army is trying to create conditions for more aggressive, more open and large-scale ground maneuvers. This was stated by U.S. Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby at a briefing, according to the Pentagon website.

According to him, the Pentagon does not see the Russian offensive in Donbas, however, hostilities are underway and the transfer of additional forces, auxiliary means and means of command and control to the region continues.

Besides, the Russian Federation has increased the number of battalion tactical groups in the east and south of Ukraine by more than 10 units, but the direction of their movement is still unknown. Russia also transferred additional artillery to Ukraine.

"The Russian army is increasing shelling and airstrikes in Donbas and in the south. The battles for Mariupol continue, but "the city did not fall under the Russians" ... After the last Russian strikes on Lviv and Kyiv, there is now no reason to believe that Western military aid was attacked or destroyed," Kirby stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Monday, April 18, Russian troops attacked the positions of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Oleksandrivka in Kherson region and were defeated.

Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, believes that the offensive of the Russian troops in Donbas that has begun will be the last big offensive in this war.

Russian troops began the battle for Donbas.