From February 24 to April 19, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine amounted to approximately 20,800 people. In addition, more than 800 Russian tanks, 169 aircraft and 150 helicopters were destroyed.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Destroyed:

169 aircraft;

150 helicopters;

802 tanks;

2,063 armored fighting vehicles;

386 artillery systems;

67 air defense systems;

132 multiple launch missile systems;

76 tanks with fuels and lubricants;

158 UAVs of the operational-tactical level;

8 ships/light speedboats;

1,495 vehicles;

27 units of special equipment;

4 ground-launched cruise missile launchers.

It is emphasized that the data are being specified, since the high intensity of hostilities complicates the calculation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his traditional evening video address on April 18, said that Russian troops had begun the battle for Donbas.

However, foreign military analysts describe the actions of the Russian Federation as preliminary preparations for a much larger offensive.

Meanwhile, in Kherson region on Monday, April 18, Russian troops attacked the positions of the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Oleksandrivka and were defeated. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive in Rubizhne and Popasna.