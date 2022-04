On Tuesday, April 19, there will be no humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population, as intensive shelling continues in Donbas.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereshchuk added that the Ukrainian government is continuing difficult negotiations on opening humanitarian corridors in Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Ukrainian government has failed to agree with the Russian side on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population from April 17.

On April 16, a total of 1,449 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors.

Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled two evacuation trains from Donetsk and Luhansk regions for Tuesday, April 19.