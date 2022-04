Ukraine's State Budget Deficit Might Reach A Record 16-26% Of GDP In 2022 – Dragon Capital

Ukraine's state budget deficit might reach a record-breaking 16-26% of gross domestic product in 2022.

This is stated in the analytical report of the Dragon Capital investment company.

It is noted that the key source of financing the budget deficit should be external resources, primarily grant aid.

As Ukrainian News reported, the World Bank forecasts a 45.1% drop in Ukraine's GDP and an 11-fold increase in poverty in 2022.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expects Ukraine's GDP to fall by 20% instead of growing by 3.5% in 2022.