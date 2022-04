Russian Ships Moved Away From Ukrainian Coast By Almost 200 Kilometers – Command Pivden

In the Black Sea operational zone, the ship group of occupiers moved almost 200 km from the Ukrainian shores.

The Operational Command Pivden has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the blocking of navigation and the threat of missile strikes persist.

As earlier reported, earlier, Pivden told that the Russian cruiser Moskva after defeat by the Neptune rocket turned over and began to sink. The storm also contributed to this.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation acknowledged the loss of the cruiser, but the reason was said to be "damage to the hull, received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition."

Earlier, the Ukrainian military damaged the Russian frigate "Admiral Essen".

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the port of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region destroyed the Russian large landing ship Saratov, two other ships of the Russian Federation Caesar Kunikov and Novocherkassk were damaged during the attack by Ukrainian forces.