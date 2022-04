The village of Golovchino was shelled in Belgorod oblast of Russia. As a result, a woman was injured. The governor of the oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov accused Ukraine of attacking the village.

This was reported by the Russian media TASS.

Thus, Gladkov reported destruction as a result of the shelling.

Official information about the victim of the shelling also appeared later. She has already received the necessary medical care.

As Ukrainian News reported, the Russian city of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, reported damage to railways in the Shebekino town district.

Earlier, in Belgorod there was a large fire at the oil depot.

Also, the Ukrainian intelligence reported that the Russians are preparing for guerrilla war in their territory.