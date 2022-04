United States Might Recognize Russia As A Sponsor Of Terrorism

The U.S. Department of State might impose the status of a state sponsor of terrorism against Russia, which provides for the imposition of additional sanctions and restrictions.

This was reported by the Yevropeiska Pravda online media with reference to CNN.

As earlier reported, this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed President of the United States Joseph Biden with the call that the United States recognize the Russian Federation as the state-sponsor of terrorism.

Under the U.S. law, a state sponsor of terrorism is a country that has "repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism." Currently, such countries include North Korea, Iran, Cuba, and Syria.

The addition of the Russian Federation to this list should lead to a new expansion of sanctions.

As Ukrainian News reported, the United States threatened China with Russian aid.

In addition, the U.S. military uses the "lessons" of Russia's war against Ukraine in exercises.