The World Bank headquarters in Washington D.C., the United States. Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua.

The World Bank headquarters in Washington D.C., the United States. Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua.

Due to high debt and deficit levels, countries are "under severe financial stress," and the debt crisis is expected to "continue to worsen" in 2022, World Bank Group President David Malpass said, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

"Noting that debt is one of the two big problems facing global growth", – Malpass said at a Spring Meetings media roundtable that 60% of low-income countries are already in debt distress or at high risk of it.

"Debt crises and currency depreciations have a burden that "falls heavily on the poor",– he said.

"The other big problem for global growth is inflation, which is "causing immense strain", – Malpass said, "noting that policies need to be adjusted to enhance supply, not just increasing demand".

"Markets are forward looking so it's vital for governments and private sectors to state that supply will increase and that their policies will foster currency stability to bring down inflation and increase growth rates", – said Malpass.

Amid the war in Ukraine, the World Bank chief said he is deeply concerned about developing countries, which are facing sudden price increases for energy, fertilizer and food, and the likelihood of interest rate increases.

"Against the backdrop of elevated inflation, expected rate hikes, Russia-Ukraine war and slowing growth in China, the World Bank has lowered its projected 2022 global growth rate to 3.2%, down from 4.1% projected in January", – according to Malpass.

"The World Bank chief also noted that global trade is still facing quotas, high import tariffs, high export tariffs, expensive food price subsidies, and even export bans on food products. "These should stop", – Malpass said.

He urged the international community to immediately step up emergency assistance for food insecurity and help bolster social safety nets.

Malpass' remarks came just a few days after he, along with the heads the IMF, the UN World Food Program, and the World Trade Organization called for urgent, coordinated action on food security to help vulnerable countries amid surging prices and supply shortages.

World Bank estimates warn that for each one percentage point increase in food prices, 10 mln people are thrown into extreme poverty worldwide.

"The World Bank is providing roughly $17 bln per year to strengthen food security - a big part of the global effort", – according to Malpass.