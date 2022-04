On April 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven enemy air targets in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit seven air targets over the past 24 hours: one plane, four UAVs, and two cruise missiles," the Armed Forces said.

In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, defenders of Ukraine for the last days repulsed seven attacks of the enemy.

Ten tanks, eighteen armored units, and eight vehicles, one artillery system, and an enemy mortar were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News reported, in Kherson region on Monday, April 18, Russian troops attacked the positions of the Armed Forces military in the area of ​​the village of Oleksandrivka and were defeated.

Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, believes that the onset of the Russian offensive in Donbas will be the last major offensive in this war.

Russian troops began the battle for Donbas.