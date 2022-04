Russia Deploys S-300 And S-400 SAMs On Border With Ukraine – General Staff

The Russian military has deployed S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile divisions in Belgorod oblast bordering Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to available information, in order to organize the air defense system of the offensive group, the enemy is transferring additional anti-aircraft missile divisions of SAM Thor in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News reported, Oleksii Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, believes that the onset of Russian troops in Donbas will be the last major offensive in the war.

The Russian Federation announced the shelling of the Belgorod region, accusing Ukraine of it.