In Odesa, Russian occupiers resumed air reconnaissance. The night in the city passed without shelling, but under the air alarms.

This was announced by spokesperson for the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk in a morning video address, Ukrainian News reports.

Thus, Bratchuk said that Russian Marines, who were supposed to storm Odesa, are suffering heavy losses in other regions of Ukraine.

"Russia's Marines, which were supposed to storm Odesa, are suffering heavy losses on the battlefields in other regions of Ukraine. The 126th Coast Guard Brigade of the Russian Federation suffered up to 75% of losses," Bratchuk said.

He also urged Ukrainians to be very careful not to go to the beaches, as there may be mines.

In addition, the enemy resumed air reconnaissance in the city.

As Ukrainian News reported, in the Black Sea operational zone, the occupiers' naval group moved almost 200 km from the Ukrainian shores.

On April 15, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian drone in the Odesa region.