Embassies of 16 states and a representative office of the European Union have resumed work in Kyiv.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of April 18, diplomatic missions of the European Union, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Turkey, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Vatican, Moldova, Georgia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan are operating in Kyiv.

"Every day more and more diplomatic missions of other countries are resuming their work in Kyiv. This is one of the evidence that the world supports and believes in Ukraine. Thanks to our friends for their support!" the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8 it became known that the embassies of Slovenia, Turkey, Lithuania were the first to return to Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this and urged the rest to return to the capital.