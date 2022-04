Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov has appealed to residents of those regions where hostilities began due to the offensive of the invaders, to evacuate to safer regions of the country as soon as possible.

He made the corresponding statement today, April 18, on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

"Who has the opportunity, in the territories where the fighting is taking place now, I urge you to leave these territories. This must be done," Danilov said.

Recall, according to the statements of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian troops completed the regrouping to launch a large-scale offensive in the east and south of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 16, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, appealed to the residents of the region to immediately leave the danger zone and evacuate to other parts of the country.

Earlier, the head of the Luhansk region reported that the troops of the invaders in the Donbas were ready to start the offensive. At the same time, the forces concentrated by the enemy are enough for a simultaneous attack in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.