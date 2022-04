Invaders Throwing Super-Heavy Bombs At Azovstal, In Underground Shelters Of Which 1,000 Civilians Are Hiding

The Russian invaders are striking with super-heavy bombs the Azovstal metallurgical plant (Mariupol, Donetsk region), where more than 1,000 civilians are hiding in underground shelters.

The press service of the Mariupol City Council has said this in a statement on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Predominantly, these are women with children and the elderly," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk demands that the Russian leadership open a humanitarian corridor from Mariupol for civilians in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the city.