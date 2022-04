A nationwide campaign to crack down on fraud crimes against senior citizens. Photo by Xinhua.

China's top court has ordered a nationwide campaign to crack down on fraud crimes against senior citizens, especially fraud in the name of elderly care. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The Supreme People's Court (SPC) said that courts nationwide should seriously punish relevant crimes. Such efforts must include more severe financial penalties on the criminals.

The SPC also asked the courts to take all possible measures to retrieve the illegal gains to minimize the victims' losses.

The top court added that more publicity efforts are needed to raise awareness of the commonly-used tricks in such frauds among the public.