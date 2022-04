In the Eastern operation zone, signs of the beginning of the offensive operation of the Russian invaders are recorded. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In Slobozhanskyi and Donetsk operation areas, Russian troops in certain directions have already intensified offensive and assault actions.

To strengthen offensive capabilities, the invaders continue to form additional units on the territory of the Rostov region and in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea: they plan to use the main forces in the second echelon to maintain hostilities, protect administrative buildings and important infrastructure facilities in the occupied territories. According to the General Staff, the estimated formation date is until April 24.

In addition, provocative actions of Russian troops and the use of aviation in areas bordering Ukraine, including strikes on civilian objects, are not excluded.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders began forced mobilization of men in the captured Izium in Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of an increased level of threat of the use of missile weapons in connection with the presence in the Black Sea of Russian warships armed with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.

Russian troops fired at Kharkiv, killing 5 people.