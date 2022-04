Russia has sharply increased the number of sorties of operational-tactical aircraft, said the speaker of the Ministry of Defense Oleksandr Motuzianyk.

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are completing the creation of an offensive group in the eastern operating zone. At the same time, the enemy does not stop delivering missile and bomb attacks on infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. In particular, the number of aircraft departures of operational-tactical aviation of Russian aircraft has increased by more than 1.5 times," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Ka-52 (Alligator) Russian combat helicopter, the cost of which is more than USD 16 million.

On April 2, it was reported that the Ukrainian military shot down another Russian helicopter and published a photo of another "trophy," which almost survived.