Ukraine Fills Out And Sends To European Commission First Part Of EU Membership Questionnaire - Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said that Ukraine sent the first part of the filled out questionnaire to the European Commission to assess Ukraine's ability to obtain the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union; work began on the second part.

She wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stefanishyna also thanked all experts from Ukrainian civil society who made a great contribution to this result.

Filling out the European Commission questionnaire is a necessary stage for granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

On April 8, the European Commission officially handed over to Ukraine a questionnaire that Ukraine must fill out and on the basis of which the European Commission must draw a conclusion, as well as convey EU recommendations on granting Ukraine candidate status.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 28, Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the EU.

On March 1, the European Parliament recommended granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

The European Union will consider granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union at a summit of leaders in June.