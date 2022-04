Ukraine expects the speedy appointment of the United States ambassador to Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Andrii Sybiha said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reported.

At the same time, he did not name the candidacy of the U.S. ambassador, which was approved by Ukraine.

Sybiha said that this week Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, at the head of the Ukrainian delegation, will go to the U.S. to negotiate macro-financial support and stabilizing the Ukrainian economy.

According to him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously discussed with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), content of this visit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-January, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted the announcement of the candidacy of the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in the near future.

On April 17, Zelenskyy discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva ensuring the financial stability of Ukraine and preparations for the post-war restoration of the state.