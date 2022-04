In Luhansk region, the battles for the city of Kreminna, which was captured by the Russian invaders on April 18, lasted three days. The invaders used a large number of armored vehicles to attack the city. Now the Russians are shooting all the cars that come into their field of vision. This was announced by the head of the Kreminna military administration Oleksandr Dunets in a commentary on Radio Donbas.Realii.

Thus, Dunets said that the city at the moment is completely captured by the Russian invaders.

"There are only a few units holding lines to ensure the regrouping of troops. Their forces were significant: let's say, up to 43 armored objects went per one of the units, no more than a platoon: tanks, armored personnel carriers, MTLB. Part was destroyed, but not all," he said.

Dunets also said that in total, the attacks continued for three days. At the moment, heavy fighting continues on the outskirts of the city.

"I know that Russians shoot all the cars they see. There is information that they shot a car in which people tried to evacuate. The information came from a man who was wounded. Now no one can help him. He is on the highway near the border of two regions (Luhansk and Donetsk)," Dunets said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops entered Kreminna in Luhansk region, the evacuation of the population is now impossible.

The Russian Armed Forces are completing the creation of an offensive group in the Eastern Operating Zone. The enemy also does not stop delivering missile and bomb attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.