The Cabinet of Ministers has agreed with Japan to attract assistance of JPY 13 billion.

The Cabinet has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the meeting, the governments formalized agreements with the Japanese government to attract assistance in the amount of JPY 13 billion. These are preferential funds to finance the priority needs of our country and the Ukrainian people," it says.

In addition, it is noted that the other day the Ministry of Finance signed an agreement with the Government of Canada to attract CAD 500 million.

"We are negotiating assistance at all levels and with everyone who can and is ready to help," the Cabinet summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April, Ukraine received EUR 120 million in grant assistance from the EU.