Andrii Dovhan, the head of the procedural management department, has become the acting head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Dovhan began to fulfill the duties of the head of the SACPO, since the first deputy head of the SACPO Maksym Hryshchuk, who served as the head of the department, went to serve in territorial defense.

After demobilization, Hryshchuk will return to work as the acting head.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, some of the defendants in the cases that were investigated by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, as well as some defenders of the defendants in the cases are abroad, and some joined the Armed Forces.