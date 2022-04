Bodies Of Those Killed In Irpin Handed Over For Examination For Trial In The Hague - National Police

The national police have completed all the necessary investigative actions in Irpin to fix the war crimes of Russia and handed over the bodies of 269 killed local residents for examination, a separate case in relation to the Rich Town residential complex is ready for transfer to the International Criminal Court.

This was announced at a briefing by the first deputy head of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police Serhii Panteleev, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"So far we have examined 269 bodies of killed residents of Irpin. They were transferred to conduct appropriate forensic examinations and establish the causes of death. In the future, they will be transferred to relatives for burial," he said.

According to him, seven places of execution of civilians by the Russian military were examined, 117 citizens were identified and interrogated, who at the time of the active phase of armed aggression remained on the territory of Irpin.

The police examined residential areas, private houses and shops, where the occupiers were stationed for some time, spent the night and looted.

In addition, the police worked out one of the cases - the fire at the Rich Town residential complex - for transferring the materials to the International Criminal Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1,100 civilians went missing in the occupied and liberated territories.

The Russian military killed 900 civilians in Kyiv region.

During the occupation of Kyiv region, the Russian military killed more than 400 residents of the Bucha community.