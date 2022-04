Russian Military Fail To Take By Storming Popasna, Novotoshkivske, Avdiivka And Mariinka - Armed Forces

The Russian military failed take by storming Popasna, Novotoshkivske, Avdiivka and Mariinka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on retaining its positions, continues to exert fire influence on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the directions of Mykolaiv and Oleksandrivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military command attracted 87 battalion-tactical groups to carry out combat missions in Ukraine.