Residential areas of Kramatorsk got under enemy missile fire.

The mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko announced this.

"Another missile attack on residential areas from the occupier in Kramatorsk. Public utilities are already working - removing the consequences," the message says.

The mayor also noted that if someone needs help with blocking windows, you can contact the contact center of Kramatorsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, reported on the damage to civilian infrastructure in Lviv after a missile strike.