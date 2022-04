Medvedchuk Asks Putin And Zelenskyy To Exchange Him For Defenders And Residents Of Mariupol

Taken into custody, Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exchange him for defenders and residents of Mariupol.

He said this in his video address distributed by the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I, Viktor Medvedchuk, want to appeal to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the exchange of me by the Ukrainian side for the defenders of Mariupol and residents," he said.

He noted that the defenders of Mariupol and citizens are in the blocked city, not having a safe exit through humanitarian corridors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Medvedchuk is in a pre-trial detention center under heavy security.

The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv took into custody MP Medvedchuk, who was detained while trying to flee abroad.