In Kreminna in Luhansk region, Russian invaders fired at a civilian car. As a result, four people were killed, another one was wounded. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Haidai said that people tried to leave Kreminna on their own, the Russian invaders deliberately opened fire on them.

Haidai also urged people not to leave the shelters and not try to leave Kreminna on their own.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops entered Kreminna in Luhansk region.

The Russian Armed Forces are completing the creation of an offensive group in the Eastern Operating Zone. The enemy also does not stop delivering rocket and bomb attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.