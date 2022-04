Number Of Victims Of Missile Strike On Lviv Up To 7, 3 Wounded In Serious Condition

The number of victims of the missile strike on Lviv, inflicted by the Russians on the morning of April 18, increased to seven. Three of the 11 wounded are in serious condition. This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram.

So, according to preliminary information, the missiles were fired from the Caspian region. Three missiles hit the military infrastructure, one hit a tire shop.

"Today at about 8:30 a.m., four missiles hit Lviv. They were air-launched cruise missiles. According to preliminary information, they were released from the Caspian region. Three missiles hit a military infrastructure facility. One - a tire shop. The first object is warehouses that were not used," Kozytskyi wrote.

According to him, fires occurred as a result of the hits. They have already been completely extinguished at both facilities. Units of the State Emergency Service are disassembling the rubble. Both objects are completely destroyed.

"Unfortunately, there are fatalities. As of this hour, 7 killed are known. These are the first killed as a result of hitting Lviv. It is also now known about 11 wounded. Among them is one child. Three victims are in serious condition. The child has minor injuries," Kozytskyi said.

At the same time, the data on the killed and wounded may still change.

The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration added that windows in houses and vehicles were damaged around the places of hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 40 cars were damaged or destroyed due to a missile strike on Lviv on April 18.

This morning there were four missile strikes on Lviv.