Workers work at a factory of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Jianwei.

Workers work at a factory of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Jianwei.

China's industrial capacity utilization rate came in at 75.8% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, down 1.4 percentage points from the previous year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Among the three major sectors, the mining sector's utilization rate in Q1 stood at 77%, increasing 1.7 percentage points from the same period in 2021, NBS data showed.

The utilization rate of manufacturing came in at 75.9% while that of the production and supply of utilities stood at 73.8%.

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.5% year on year in the first quarter of this year.