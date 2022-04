Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak says that the ports of all EU countries have closed access for Russian ships.

He has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The EU directive on the ban for Russians has come into force. It applies to all ships registered under the Russian flag, as well as those that changed the registration of the Russian Federation after February 24," Yermak wrote.

However, there are certain exceptions - the decision will not apply to those ships that have sent a Mayday signal. Then they will be taken individually.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the UK imposed sanctions against the daughters of Putin and Lavrov.

For example, Ekaterina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, Putin's daughters, and Ekaterina Vinokurova, Lavrov's daughter, are subject to an entry ban and asset freeze.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba demanded new G7 sanctions (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) for Russia, such as an embargo on oil, gas, coal, closing ports for Russian ships and goods, disconnecting banks from SWIFT.