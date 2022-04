Over 140 Cases Opened In Germany For Approving Russia's War Against Ukraine

Police and prosecutors in several regions of Germany are investigating more than 140 cases of approval of Russia's war against Ukraine.

That follows from a publication DW with reference to the group of publications Redaktionsnetzwerks Deutschland.

Most of the open cases reportedly involve the use of the letter "Z," which has become a symbol of the Russian attack.

It is noted that the image of "Z" in public places falls under an article of the German Penal Code, which provides for a fine or imprisonment of up to three years for those who "encourage or otherwise approve publicly, in a meeting or by disseminating written materials" illegal actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Germany decided to expel a significant number of employees of the Russian embassy.

Earlier, it was reported that the German Parliament finally agreed on the transfer of tanks and other heavy military equipment to Ukraine.