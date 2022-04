Russia Deploys 87 Battalion Tactical Groups To Participate In Battles In Ukraine – General Staff

The Russian military command has attracted 87 battalion tactical groups to carry out combat missions in the territory of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the defenders of Ukraine repelled 12 enemy attacks, destroyed ten tanks, fifteen armored vehicles and five vehicles, as well as five enemy artillery systems.

Groups of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed five air targets over the previous day: one aircraft, three helicopters and one UAV.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops launched an offensive in the south in the direction of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.

Russia introduces displaced and new forces into the battle in Donbas in parts, without waiting for their accumulation.