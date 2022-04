As a result of an enemy airstrike on Lviv, which took place in the morning of April 18, civilian infrastructure was damaged.

This was stated by adviser to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak on Twitter.

So, Podoliak said that five missile strikes were carried out on the infrastructure of Lviv. Civilian infrastructure suffered.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the enemy does not stop inflicting missile and bomb strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Also, the Russian Armed Forces are completing the creation of an offensive group in the Eastern Operational Zone.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are pushing back the invaders in Kharkiv region, as a result of the counteroffensive, 2 settlements have been liberated.

Kyrylo Budanov believes that by Easter, April 24, the Russian invaders will try to achieve at least some advantage at the front, which they could call "victory."