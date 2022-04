Currency Net Sales By NBU On Interbank Market Make USD 349 Million And EUR 88 Million On April 11-15

The net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank on the interbank foreign exchange market in the period from April 11 to April 15 amounted to USD 348.66 million and EUR 87.98 million.

That follows from the NBU data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the week from April 11 to 15, the National Bank again sold more currency than it bought: dollars – by 348.7 million, euros - by 8 million, which is almost one and a half times more than a week earlier (USD 211 million and EUR 84.9 million respectively).

Last week, he bought just USD 1 million and EUR 5 million, while selling USD 349.7 million and EUR 93 million, respectively.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU has bought USD 1.78 billion and EUR 85.2 million on the market, and sold USD 4.85 billion and EUR 1.17 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, the National Bank bought USD 3,690.7 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 1,275.7 million.

In 2020, the NBU bought USD 4,929 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 3,891 million.

In 2019, the National Bank bought USD 8,462.6 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and sold USD 529.23 million.

According to NBU estimates, the economy will gradually recover, but real GDP could fall by at least a third in 2022.

In addition, the National Bank postponed the decision on the size of the discount rate.

Also, the net international reserves of the NBU remained at USD 17.6 billion in March.