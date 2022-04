The number of children killed since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine has risen by 3 to 205 and those wounded by 1 to 362.

This is stated in a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

According to the official data of juvenile prosecutors, children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv region - 107, Kharkiv region - 91, Chernihiv region - 54, Kherson region - 43, Mykolayiv region - 40, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhzhia region - 23, the capital of Ukraine - 16, Sumy region - 16, and Zhytomyr region - 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech says there have been 21 deaths of media representatives since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian military also killed Navalny in Bucha.