President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ensuring the financial stability of Ukraine and preparations for the post-war restoration of the state.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Facebook that next week (April 18-24) the government's financial bloc will work in Washington, where it will hold meetings with representatives of the IMF, the World Bank and the U.S. government to attract additional funds to finance the needs of the Ukrainian army, the Ukrainian economy and citizens.

Shmyhal noted that in the following months, the state budget deficit could reach USD 5 billion, so financial assistance from the West is needed more than ever.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF is preparing for a large-scale restoration of Ukraine.