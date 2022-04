5 People Killed, 20 Were Injured As Result Of Shelling By Invaders Of Kharkiv On Sunday - Governor Synehubov

5 people were killed and 20 were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian military of the central part of Kharkiv on Sunday afternoon.

The chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In turn, the State Emergency Service reported on Facebook that on Sunday, as a result of shelling by the invaders of Kharkiv, 18 residential multi-storey buildings were damaged.

In a five-story building, as a result of shelling, a fire began - apartments on the fourth and fifth floors were burning.

Information about victims is being specified.

160 people and 33 pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were involved to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 1 person was killed and 18 were hospitalized as a result of shelling by the Russian military of Kharkiv on April 16.