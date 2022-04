Information On Partial Demining Of Odesa Beaches Not Corresponding To Reality - Odesa Administration

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Maksym Marchenko, denies information that the State Emergency Service has begun to clear from mines the beaches of Odesa and Odesa region.

Marchenko announced this in a video address published on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On some Telegram channels there was news that allegedly today the State Emergency Service began to partially clear from mines the Odesa beaches. This information is not true and is fake," he said.

The head of the Regional Military Administration warned local residents not to visit the beaches of Odesa and the region in any case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of April 4, the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Odesa.