European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Ukraine should receive the weapons it needs.

She reported this in an interview with Bild, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

'I don't differentiate between heavy and light weapons. Ukraine must get what it needs to protect itself, and what it can cope with," she said.

The head of the European Commission stressed that the EU allocates EUR 1.5 billion to help Ukraine.

At the same time, many EU member states deliver additional assistance.

Von der Leyen also noted that the visit to Ukraine after the liberation of the environs of Kyiv from the invaders prompted her to support Ukraine and do everything possible to repel "cruel and unjustified aggression from Russia."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure states that the new sanctions of the European Commission contain tools to bypass them.