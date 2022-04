Missile Attacks On Military And Civilian Infrastructure In Chernihiv And Sumy Regions Still Possible

The possibility of missile attacks from the territory of Russia on military and civilian infrastructure in Chernihiv and Sumy regions remains.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff as of 06:00 a.m. on April 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Siversky direction, there is a possibility of missile strikes and artillery shelling from the territory of the russian federation on military and civilian infrastructure in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions," the General Staff notes.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, changes in the composition and position of enemy forces are not noted.

The invaders continue to partially block Kharkiv and shelling its residential areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders killed more than 100 civilians in Sumy region.