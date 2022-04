First Deputy Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) Gizo Uglava was appointed Acting Director of the NACB on April 17 until the election of a new head of the bureau.

This was announced to Ukrainian News Agency by a representative of the NACB.

The bureau recalled that, according to the law "On the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine," the term of office of Artem Sytnyk as the director of the NACB expired on April 16.

After that, the first deputy director of the NACB Gizo Uglava began to perform the duties of the director of the NACB until the election of a new director.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska said that the new bill on the NACB provides for the dismissal of director Artem Sytnyk and the appointment of acting director Gizo Uglava.