Russian troops fired at Kharkiv, killing 5 people, Suspіlne reports citing the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Afternoon on April 17, shelling of the center of Kharkiv was reported. In addition to 5 killed, 13 more were wounded as of 3 p.m.

Rescuers are working on the spot.

On Saturday morning, April 16, Kyiv again came under fire. Explosions were heard in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.

On Friday evening, April 15, the Russian invaders fired at Poltava region. As a result, one person was killed, another was wounded.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of an increased level of threat of the use of missile weapons in connection with the presence in the Black Sea of Russian warships armed with Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles.