Verkhovna Rada Member Viktor Medvedchuk (Opposition Platform - For Life faction) is in a pre-trial detention center under heavy security.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by sources in law enforcement agencies.

"He is under heavy security in a pre-trial detention center," the agency's interlocutor said.

At the same time, he did not specify in what pre-trial detention center Medvedchuk is located.

Another source in security forces told Ukrainian News Agency that the MP was under arrest in a pre-trial detention center in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv took into custody MP Medvedchuk, who was detained while trying to flee abroad.