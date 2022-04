The Head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, has said that Italy, Belgium, Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania have closed ports for Russian ships as of today.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ports for Russian ships were closed today by Italy, Belgium, Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania," he said.

According to Yermak, the port "ban" also applies to ships that changed the flag after February 24 in order to avoid possible bans.

Also, restrictions apply to those who changed the Russian registration to any other state after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia blocked 57 ships in Ukrainian ports with 1.25 million tons of grain and oilseeds.

The European Union intends to introduce a new package of sanctions against Russia and ban the import of Russian coal in the amount of EUR 4 billion per year, as well as the entry of Russian ships into EU ports.