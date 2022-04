The European Union has allocated another EUR 50 million for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

This is stated in a message on the website of the European Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The EU is allocating a further €50 million in humanitarian funding to support the people affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine, with €45 million for humanitarian projects in Ukraine and €5 million for Moldova,” reads the statement.

It is noted that, thus, the total amount of humanitarian aid funding in response to the war to EUR 143 million.

This funding is part of the EUR 1 billion support package pledged by the European Commission at last week’s global pledging event ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’.

This new funding will address the most pressing humanitarian needs by providing emergency medical services, access to safe drinking water and hygiene, shelter and protection, cash assistance, and support against gender-based violence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak said that the amount of charitable assistance received for Ukraine from citizens and corporations from different parts of the world reached almost USD 924 million.