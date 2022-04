Illusions Of This Magnitude Always Lead To Tragedy. Podoliak About Putin's Faith In Victory Of Russia

Advisor to the head of the President's Office, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, Mykhailo Podoliak, believes that illusions such as the belief of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the victory of the Russian Federation in the war in Ukraine always lead to tragedy.

He wrote about this on his microblog Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Podoliak quoted Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer as saying after meeting Putin in Moscow: "Putin believes he will win the war in Ukraine."

"Illusions of this magnitude always lead to tragedy. Russia is losing. In military, economic and geographical terms. Rogue country with a negative profile in history books. Such will be "the victory," wrote Podoliak.

After a visit to Moscow, Nehammer stressed that Putin lives "in his own world."

"He believes that war is necessary to guarantee the security of the Russian Federation. He doesn't trust the international community. He accuses Ukrainians of genocide in the Donbas. Being in his own world, I think he knows what is happening in Ukraine now. But he believes that he is winning the war," the Chancellor said following a meeting with Putin.

The Austrian Chancellor is the first European leader to meet Putin in person since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the world should be ready for Putin to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine.